Sujeto empuja a anciana de 85 años en un estacionamiento de Queens para robarle su bolso

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 12/9/22 at approx. 7:05 PM, inside 74-10 35 Ave in Queens, an 85-year-old female was walking using a walker when the suspect pushed her to the ground and took her purse before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HoBT1MxlQ9