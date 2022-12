Compañera de cuarto habría acuchillado fatalmente a mujer de refugio de Manhattan, la policía la está buscando

WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 12/16/22 at 9:50 PM, inside 225 East 45 St, a 27-year-old female was stabbed to death. The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Charmaine Croffman. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MhO5UyqbyG