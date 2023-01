Hispana desaparece tras tomar el metro de Nueva York en los últimos minutos de 2022

#MISSING | #Queens, NY



Adamaris Garcia, 21, of 48th St, last seen around 11:15pm on 12/31/22 on a northbound N train that was stopped at the #QueensboroPlaza station, last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves, black & white sneakers & black socks https://t.co/OEKu6tLra6 pic.twitter.com/ia60fW68TR