Pasajero salvó a adolescente de ser ultrajada en el Metro de Nueva York

🚨WANTED-Attempted RAPE: 1/1/23 approx. 9:57PM, @NYPD20PCT Manhattan. The suspect followed an 18-year-old female victim onto the '2' train @ W125 St then exposed himself & pulled down her pants as the train approached W72 St. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/EbGX7C2lD0