Hombre de Carolina del Norte ganó $1 millón con un billete de Powerball que olvidó que tenía en la cartera

A forgotten ticket at the bottom of a purse became a $1 million #Powerball win for Terry Peace of #Waynesville. “This is life-changing,” he said. His ticket was from I Market on Barber Blvd. Now he's planning to buy a new truck. Congrats, Terry! #NCLottery https://t.co/HO3HdTIbcw pic.twitter.com/lKiN7sN8Yr