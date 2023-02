La promesa mexicana Julián Araujo sí jugará en Barcelona a pesar de la tardanza en su inscripción

Julián Araujo to Barcelona, here we go! Mexican right back will travel tomorrow to Barcelona — deal finally done after crazy Deadline Day saga. 🚨🔵🔴🇲🇽 #FCB



Araujo will sign a contract until June 2026, deal agreed with LA Galaxy for bit less than €4m total package. It’s done. pic.twitter.com/iA2JhMNRKn