Patrulla Fronteriza alerta que cruces de indocumentados desde Canadá creció más de 800% y quiere ampliar vigilancia

Illegal crossings of the Canada/U.S. border in sub-freezing temps continued last week, as #BorderPatrol Agents apprehended 115 subjects from 12 countries—mostly Mexican nationals. Unfortunately, perilous weather has done nothing to deter this traffic. Don’t risk it! @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/Sjhhz0qJPP— Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) February 14, 2023