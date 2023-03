Criminales armados con pistolas robaron dinero en efectivo a anciano en barbería de Nueva York

WANTED FOR ROBBERY: ON 02/27/23 @ 10:45 A.M. @NYPD34PCT, INSIDE BAYACAN BARBERSHOP LOCATED AT 131 POST AVENUE #MANHATTAN, THE INDIVIDUALS FORCIBLY REMOVED PROPERTY FROM THE LOCATION AT GUNPOINT. Reward up to $3500 Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/mHZ0w7Tiw9