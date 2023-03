Pareja de asiáticos fue golpeada y pateada por trío criminal en Queens mientras lanzaban insultos xenofóbicos [video]

WANTED-Assault in front of 38-10 Junction Blvd. #Queens @NYPD115pct on 3/2/23 @ 2:30 PM Male and Female victim was walking when suspects in car yelled Anti-Asian Slur.The suspects then exited vehicle and punched and kicked the victims.Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Srvmvnz5hA