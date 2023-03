Fractura de cráneo a martillazos: robo violento de teléfono celular en calle de Nueva York

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 2/18/23, at approx. 11:28PM, front of 34 No. 7 St @NYPD94PCT Brooklyn. The suspects displayed hammers & removed a 26-yr-old male victim's property. They hit a second male victim multiple times with hammers. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/upOSD0NJvu