Tres adolescentes son identificados luego de participar en un ataque antisemita en Queens

WANTED for a Menacing/Aggravated Harassment in the vicinity of Caffrey Ave & Mott Ave #Queens @NYPD101pct on 4/7/23@ 2:45 P.M shouting Anti-Semitic remarks while throwing rocks & displayed a razor toward the victim.Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/i0p8wfohv1