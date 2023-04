Ex convicto mató a su abuela y novia y luego golpeó brutalmente a hispana en el Metro: acusación en Nueva York aviva críticas a reforma penal

This dude #WaheedFoster killed his foster grandmother in 1995 and they keep letting him out just to hurt/kill more people. Does he have to kill again? He attacked a female going to work on the train – Video below https://t.co/9Ecu6yoS4V @GovKathyHochul @NYCMayor #NYC pic.twitter.com/mRaJzHSlAn