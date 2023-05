Estados Unidos ha superado los 200 tiroteos masivos en 2023, según datos de Gun Violence Archive

BREAKING: Including yesterday's incident in Allen, TX, the U.S. has now reached 200+ mass shootings this year.



The country reached this number on:

-May 15th in 2022

-May 12th in 2021

-June 16th in 2020

-June 30th in 2019

-July 31st in 2018

-July 23rd in 2017

-July 22nd in 2016