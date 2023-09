Nadie a salvo en Nueva York: concejal latina se topó con pervertido in fraganti en el Metro frente a City Hall a plena mañana

WANTED PUBLIC LEWDNESS: On 9/20/23 @ 11:30 AM @NYPD1PCT the unknown individual was performing a lewd act in public view at the mezzanine level of the Park Place subway station. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/U2e1v7gab4