Alexa Grasso recibe el premio a Peleadora del Año en las MMA

🎉 Big congrats to Mexico's 🇲🇽 Alexa Grasso for winning big at the prestigious World MMA Awards last night! 🏆



The UFC flyweight champ stole the night, securing Female Fighter of the Year, Upset of the Year, and Submission of the Year. What a 2023 for Grasso! 👏🥊 #WMMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/DWCY8roEPQ