Irán eleva a 91 los muertos en el doble atentado suicida cerca de la tumba de Qasem Soleimani

Thousands of people participate in a funeral service for Iranian victims who were killed in a yesterday suicide bomb attack. Two explosions left more than 100 dead people yesterday on the anniversary slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani near his tomb in the Iranian city of Kerman. (Photo by Amir Moradi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by AMIR MORADI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: AMIR MORADI/Middle East Images | AFP / Getty Images