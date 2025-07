Chelsea superó a Fluminense y se metió en la final del Mundial de Clubes ante 70 mil personas en el MetLife

60' João Pedro’s first Chelsea start = unforgettable ✨🔵



He’s subbed off to a standing ovation after a brace and a statement performance. 👏



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/9cqYWyfcix