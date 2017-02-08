Barbara’s Launches Nationwide Kidtrepreneur Search

Leader in Wholesome Cereals to Award Grants to Passionate Youth
Entrepreneurs
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barbara’s,
pioneer of delicious cereals and snacks from wholesome ingredients,
announced the launch of the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, a national
search seeking to discover innovative youth who embody incredible
entrepreneurial passion and vision. Inspired by the company’s own
founder, Barbara Jaffe, who was 17 years old when she started Barbara’s
as a small organic bakery, the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest aims to
recognize exemplary kids who strive to make the world a better place
through their unique ideas and ventures.
Through the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, parents or guardians are
encouraged to nominate exemplary young people and their outstanding
business ideas via the Kidtrepreneur Tab on the Barbara’s Facebook page
at www.facebook.com/BarbarasBakery.
Submissions will be open from February 6-29, after which point ten
finalists will be chosen for a period of fan voting from March 8-22. On
March 23, one Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 grant to be used
toward making his or her dream a reality and five Runner-Ups will
receive a $500 cash prize and a case of Barbara’s cereal.
“Inspired by family and good health, Barbara Jaffe founded Barbara’s
Bakery as a 17-year-old with a vision to craft foods with the most
honest and wholesome ingredients,” said Tim Kenny, Director of Marketing
at Barbara’s. “Barbara was truly a pioneer in the category, and what
started as a modest bakery in Northern California ultimately blossomed
into a thriving national business. We know there are many kids out there
with incredible ideas and a passion to make a positive impact the way
Barbara did, but may need a little help bringing their dreams to
reality. We’re eager to hear from and support this next generation of
entrepreneurs.”
To further inspire America’s youth to participate in Barbara’s
Kidtrepreneur search, the company has collaborated with two brilliantly
successful young entrepreneurs: 15-year-old Moziah Bridges, founder and
CEO of Mo’s
Bows, and 12-year-old Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me
& The Bees Lemonade. Both Bridges and Ulmer have built thriving
companies at young ages from the ground up, and share their stories
through corresponding videos on the Barbara’s
Facebook Page, encouraging kids across the country to enter their
ideas in the Kidtrepreneur Contest.
To nominate a Kidtrepreneur, parents and legal guardians of kids 18
years old and younger can visit www.facebook.com/BarbarasBakery,
click on the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Search Tab and follow the
instructions provided by submitting the applicant’s information and a
brief video and/or essay explanation about why he or she is the ultimate
Kidtrepreneur. The Grand Prize winner will receive a grant valued at
$10,000 to be used toward making his or her business venture a reality.
Additionally, the winner will be featured on Barbara’s website and
social profiles. Five Runner-Up prize winners will each receive a cash
prize of $500 to support their idea, and a case of Barbara’s cereal.
Barbara’s offers a full line of wholesome cereals and snacks, including
popular consumer favorites like Puffins, Morning Oat Crunch and
Spoonfuls cereals, Snackimals cereals and cookies, Cheese Puffs and
more. Made with Non-GMO whole grains and less sugar than many mainstream
cereals, Barbara’s products have the taste that kids and adults love
with the nutrition that moms can feel good about serving. Products are
available at major retail grocery stores and natural food stores
nationwide.
For more information about Kidtrepreneur and Barbara’s wholesome cereal
and snack products, please visit the Barbara’s website at www.Barbaras.com.
About Barbara’s
Barbara’s was founded by a teenager with a passion for creating
great-tasting food from simple, wholesome ingredients. Today the company
sells cereals like Puffins and snacks in natural food and mainstream
grocery stores nationwide. Barbara’s is also committed to making
positive contributions to the world with donations to national and local
nonprofit organizations, including the National Audubon Society’s
Project Puffin and Defenders of Wildlife. For more information, please
visit www.Barbaras.com
or visit Barbara’s on Facebook,
Twitter,
Pinterest,
and Instagram.
