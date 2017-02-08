Barbara’s Launches Nationwide Kidtrepreneur Search

Leader in Wholesome Cereals to Award Grants to Passionate Youth

Entrepreneurs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barbara’s,

pioneer of delicious cereals and snacks from wholesome ingredients,

announced the launch of the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, a national

search seeking to discover innovative youth who embody incredible

entrepreneurial passion and vision. Inspired by the company’s own

founder, Barbara Jaffe, who was 17 years old when she started Barbara’s

as a small organic bakery, the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest aims to

recognize exemplary kids who strive to make the world a better place

through their unique ideas and ventures.

Through the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, parents or guardians are

encouraged to nominate exemplary young people and their outstanding

business ideas via the Kidtrepreneur Tab on the Barbara’s Facebook page

at www.facebook.com/BarbarasBakery.

Submissions will be open from February 6-29, after which point ten

finalists will be chosen for a period of fan voting from March 8-22. On

March 23, one Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 grant to be used

toward making his or her dream a reality and five Runner-Ups will

receive a $500 cash prize and a case of Barbara’s cereal.

“Inspired by family and good health, Barbara Jaffe founded Barbara’s

Bakery as a 17-year-old with a vision to craft foods with the most

honest and wholesome ingredients,” said Tim Kenny, Director of Marketing

at Barbara’s. “Barbara was truly a pioneer in the category, and what

started as a modest bakery in Northern California ultimately blossomed

into a thriving national business. We know there are many kids out there

with incredible ideas and a passion to make a positive impact the way

Barbara did, but may need a little help bringing their dreams to

reality. We’re eager to hear from and support this next generation of

entrepreneurs.”

To further inspire America’s youth to participate in Barbara’s

Kidtrepreneur search, the company has collaborated with two brilliantly

successful young entrepreneurs: 15-year-old Moziah Bridges, founder and

CEO of Mo’s

Bows, and 12-year-old Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me

& The Bees Lemonade. Both Bridges and Ulmer have built thriving

companies at young ages from the ground up, and share their stories

through corresponding videos on the Barbara’s

Facebook Page, encouraging kids across the country to enter their

ideas in the Kidtrepreneur Contest.

To nominate a Kidtrepreneur, parents and legal guardians of kids 18

years old and younger can visit www.facebook.com/BarbarasBakery,

click on the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Search Tab and follow the

instructions provided by submitting the applicant’s information and a

brief video and/or essay explanation about why he or she is the ultimate

Kidtrepreneur. The Grand Prize winner will receive a grant valued at

$10,000 to be used toward making his or her business venture a reality.

Additionally, the winner will be featured on Barbara’s website and

social profiles. Five Runner-Up prize winners will each receive a cash

prize of $500 to support their idea, and a case of Barbara’s cereal.

Barbara’s offers a full line of wholesome cereals and snacks, including

popular consumer favorites like Puffins, Morning Oat Crunch and

Spoonfuls cereals, Snackimals cereals and cookies, Cheese Puffs and

more. Made with Non-GMO whole grains and less sugar than many mainstream

cereals, Barbara’s products have the taste that kids and adults love

with the nutrition that moms can feel good about serving. Products are

available at major retail grocery stores and natural food stores

nationwide.

For more information about Kidtrepreneur and Barbara’s wholesome cereal

and snack products, please visit the Barbara’s website at www.Barbaras.com.

About Barbara’s

Barbara’s was founded by a teenager with a passion for creating

great-tasting food from simple, wholesome ingredients. Today the company

sells cereals like Puffins and snacks in natural food and mainstream

grocery stores nationwide. Barbara’s is also committed to making

positive contributions to the world with donations to national and local

nonprofit organizations, including the National Audubon Society’s

Project Puffin and Defenders of Wildlife. For more information, please

visit www.Barbaras.com

or visit Barbara’s on Facebook,

Twitter,

Pinterest,

and Instagram.

Contacts

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Kristin Hickey, (929) 226-7089

kristin@rkpr.net