 Educational App Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn Has Been Nominated for the 2020 Kidscreen Awards

The App comes from government-funded research and is driven by the popular Cleo & Cuquin characters as seen on YouTube and Netflix, and includes games, videos, and educational activities with AR effects, motivating preschoolers to develop the English-Spanish bilingual skills they need for kindergarten success

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN Learning announced today that its app Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn, inspired by the popular YouTube phenomenon and Netflix series Cleo & Cuquin, has been selected as a finalist for the Kidscreen Award for Best Learning App – Branded in the Digital-Preschool category. Every year, Kidscreen Awards are given to the best children’s works in television and digital media worldwide.

“We are proud that our app Cleo &Cuquin: Explore + Learn has been chosen as a finalist for the 2020 Kidscreen Awards. It is a wonderful teaching tool, designed by experts in early childhood education,” said David Rust, General Manager of HITN Learning. “The app is the result of hard work by our talented creative laboratory team, led by experienced leaders in the development of transmedia early childhood educational children’s products, professionals such as Senior Director Jackson Tam, Producer Federico Sánchez, and is a fitting tribute to the late Erica Branch-Ridley, Vice President of Creative Development and Production at HITN Learning.”

The educational app Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn contains material that is associated with school success in kindergarten and includes the critical math concepts of counting, sorting, and three-dimensional geometric shapes. HITN Learning launched this app last year, connected with an educational kit that includes several bilingual English-Spanish educational tools that help parents working with their preschoolers to develop math skills and solve problems in both languages.

The app has proven its effectiveness in the process of developing mathematical skills in preschoolers and promoting bilingual learning, while encouraging enjoyable play between parents and children.

Among the nominees for the 2020 Kidscreen Awards are entries from Sesame Workshop, Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Amazon, and Toca Boca. The winners will be announced during the Kidscreen awards gala, to be held at the InterContinental Miami, on February 12.

HITN Learning is the educational division of HITN. As such, it is dedicated to creating and promoting transmedia products that promote early childhood education, and across all children 0-14. HITN has been a pioneer of the transmedia approach for close to a decade as lead partner in the Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) that was the recipient of a $30 million ‘Ready To Learn’ grant from the US Department of Education in 2010.

About HITN Learning

HITN Learning is committed to the social, emotional, and academic success of Hispanic/Latino children ages 0-14. Its mission is to provide parents, caregivers, and teachers with original learning media products, in English and Spanish, which engage Hispanic families on their education journey. HITN Learning serves learners from all cultural backgrounds who value the bilingual English-Spanish experience.

To learn more visit www.hitnlearning.org.

Contacts

Lina Sands, (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org