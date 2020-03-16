Guess?, Inc. Reveals Exclusive First Look at the Full GUESS x J Balvin Colores Capsule Collection

Iconic fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create an exclusive ‘GUESS x J Balvin Colores’ capsule collection inspired by his March 20th new album

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This spring, GUESS has teamed up with global music superstar, J Balvin, to launch a capsule collection for men, women, as well as kids – a first for the artist. Inspired by the new album, Colores, the highly anticipated GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection will be available for sale online at 10AM PST/1PM EST on Thursday, March 26th at www.GUESS.com and in store on Friday, March 27th.





The collection incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones, weaving J Balvin’s latest venture into this fashion capsule. The 29-piece women’s collection ranges from $39 – $108 and features an assortment of cropped hooded sweatshirts and tops, form-fitting bodysuits, joggers, matching two-piece tracksuits as well as a cropped denim jacket and a cut-off denim short set. The 50-piece men’s collection ranges from $39 – $128 and mirrors women’s using tie-dye, stripes and color blocking prints in t-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers.

GUESS is thrilled to now offer kids this exclusive, limited-edition 26-piece collection in styles that range from sizes 4-12. Pricing for the capsule will be $10 – $68 and will mirror the exact styles from the men’s and women’s collection, but for the youthful GUESS customer. The brand is excited to announce that it will continue to reach the younger generation by expanding its limited edition kids offerings in future capsules.

Key prints in the men’s collection includes the Colombia and prism prints offered in a button-up shirt, nylon short and jacket topped off with a bucket hat. The Colombia print is inspired by the country in which the campaign was shot, while the prism print is a blend of the 5 colors the collection is designed around. Swimwear is offered for both men and women and is seen alongside a variation of accessories including socks, bags and boxer briefs.

Look for the campaign and other GUESS x J Balvin content in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, at www.GUESS.com, on GUESS’ social platforms, GUESS retail stores, outdoor media, and online.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About J Balvin

“Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” – J Balvin is now one of the top streaming music artists in the world, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans represented by over 65 Million social media followers. Hailed by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years” and Pitchfork as “the face of modern Reggaeton,” Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace. Simultaneously, Balvin has become Latin music’s strongest cultural envoy to both the fashion and pop art communities, while becoming one of the music industry’s most in-demand collaborators, and worldwide major festival performers.

2019 saw J Balvin perform in the opening segment of The GRAMMY Awards, named the Premios Lo Nuestro “Artist of the Year” for an unprecedented third consecutive time, collect his fourth LATIN GRAMMY and the “Favorite Latin Artist” American Music Award, and become the first Reggaeton artist on Saturday Night Live. Over the summer, J Balvin and Bad Bunny dropped Latin music’s biggest surprise and critically praised album of the year, with the release “Oasis”- ­which notched eight weeks as the #1 Latin album in the country, landed on numerous ‘Best Album of the Year’ lists and received J’s second GRAMMY nomination. Throughout the year, J Balvin also connected with millions of fans live by taking his stunning “ARCOIRIS (Rainbow) Tour across the United States and throughout the world, while further etching his name in Urbano music history as the first Reggaeton artist to perform on: the mainstage at Coachella, leading EDM festival Tomorrowland, and as the first-ever Latin artist to Headline at Lollapalooza.

Having spent 14 consecutive weeks in the #1 position on YouTube Music’s Global Artist chart, and achieving a record-tying eighth video in the exclusive Billion View Club, J Balvin concluded 2019 as one of only two music artists in the world to exceed 10 Billion YouTube views within the year. His dominance was evident on other platforms as well, as he spent the majority of the year as the only Latin artist in the Top-5 of Spotify, was named the year’s #1 overall artist for Deezer and Shazam, and Music Choice’s “Latin Artist of the Decade.” Most recently, J Balvin made a surprise performance appearance in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, notched his impressive 20th #1 single and unveiled “Rojo,” “Blanco” and “Morado” as the first three songs and videos from his eagerly awaited new album “Colores” set for release on March 20, 2020.

Contacts

Kaitlyn Quail



GUESS?, Inc.



212.852.0568



kquail@guess.com