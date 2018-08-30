It’s the BESTEST Announcement of the Year! Walmart Unboxes America’s BEST Toy Shop

Walmart Reveals Expanded Top Rated by Kids Toy List, More Toys and

Fun Experiences for Customers In-store and Online

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When it comes to toys, Walmart is not playing around! Today, Walmart

unboxed its plans for America’s Best Toy Shop: its destination for kids’

favorite products – toys! – in its stores and on Walmart.com. Walmart’s

toy aisles are set to offer the best toys at the best prices along with

more fun for everyone than ever before. Starting today, America’s Best

Toy Shop kicks off with:

Expanded aisles and the best selection of toys, with thousands of

new and exclusive items from top brands, creating Walmart’s

broadest assortment of toys ever. The best experience for parents and kids to test, play and shop for

toys – through in-store events and demos, and a new specialty toy

experience online featuring exclusive content from toy influencers for

the first time. The season’s 40 top rated toys from the real toy authorities – kids

– to make it easy for parents to know what toys are on trend and

tops for kids. Layaway…it’s back August 31.

“Walmart has always been a destination for toys. Parents shop us for our

wide selection of top brands and because we bring fun to stores in ways

that only Walmart can,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys,

Walmart U.S. “But today, we are making even bigger investments in the

category to ensure we have the widest selection of toys at the best

prices and an unmatched in-store and online experience to show customers

the best place to shop for toys is Walmart.”

BESTEST Assortment of Toys Ever

Bigger. Better. Bestest assortment! To ensure Walmart has all of the

toys kids want, the retailer has expanded America’s Best Toy Shop aisles

in select stores across the country. This expanded assortment includes

30 percent new toys in stores and 40 percent more toys online.

Walmart searched high and low for the biggest trends and the right toys

to expand its assortment. New toy brands now available at Walmart

include Pomsies, Fancy Nancy, Boxy Girls, Grumblies and Hairdorables.

This year, the retailer has added hundreds of new exclusive toys in

stores and online. Just one of the hundreds of new exclusives includes

Ryan’s World, a line of 11 toys from first-grade internet toy sensation

Ryan of Ryan ToysReview, available exclusively at Walmart until Sept.

30. The excitement continues on Walmart.com with new online-only

exclusives such as the DC Comics 6-Volt Justice League Batmobile and

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30 Piece Play Food.

Bringing the WHHHHOOOAAA to Stores and Online

America’s Best Toy Shop is putting the fun in toys, the Walmart way.

Walmart will host more than 2,000 toy play dates over the next two

months at Supercenters across the country so that kids can play with top

toys as they start to build their holiday wish lists. Here’s a look at

the fun happening in America’s Best Toy Shop now through Nov. 1:

America’s Best Toy Shop will host its first National Play Day

on September 8 in more than 1,500 stores. Kids will leave seriousness

and responsibility at the door and enjoy the opportunity to play with

top toys, pose for pictures and take home toy booklets and other

giveaways.

will host its first National Play Day on September 8 in more than 1,500 stores. Kids will leave seriousness and responsibility at the door and enjoy the opportunity to play with top toys, pose for pictures and take home toy booklets and other giveaways. In-store toy demos, including events highlighting toys from

Ryan’s World, Barbie and Transformers will take place from August 30

to November 1.

including events highlighting toys from Ryan’s World, Barbie and Transformers will take place from August 30 to November 1. Toy roadshows for Nerf and Hot Wheels, will give kids the

chance to play with the newest toys from these two classic brands with

interactive activities at Supercenters from August 31 to November 1.

Walmart.com will also open America’s Best Toy Shop online as a specialty

shopping destination for customers to discover the perfect toy. As a

part of the experience, this year, for the first time ever, customers

can hear directly from 25 toy influencers including Clara Lukasiak,

Gavin Raygoza, Kenzie Mitchell, and Gabe & Garrett, who will develop

exclusive toy content throughout the year, giving customers the scoop on

all things toys with advice, reviews and recommendations. The online

shop will also include curated toy collections to help customers find

inspiration and shop for toys with ease, whether that be by trending

item, age, character or brand, among other ways to shop.

“This year is all about an unmatched experience on Walmart.com,” said

Chris Sponiar, General Manger, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart eCommerce U.S.

“Whether customers know exactly what they’re looking for or if they want

to browse our digital shelves, we are the destination for parents to

discover that perfect toy for their child. And, we make it easy. With

options like free, two-day shipping or Pickup Today on millions of

items, customers can get their toys however they like, either straight

to their door or at a Walmart store.”

Hear ye, Hear ye: The Kids Have Spoken!

America’s Best Toy Shop launches with a little help from the real toy

authorities – kids! Walmart engaged hundreds of youngsters to test and

play with dozens of toys. Their favorites resulted in Walmart’s Top

Rated by Kids list. Up from 25 toys in previous years, this list of 40

toys will help guide parents on the “it” toys kids are wishing

for. Straight from kids themselves, here is a look at the top 40:

Power Brands: These brands have been household names for

generations and continue to be popular with kids today. Whether it’s a

twist on a classic, or a fresh new way to play with beloved icons,

these toys are tops with kids: Barbie Dreamhouse Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage (Walmart exclusive) LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper (Walmart exclusive) Razor Ultra Spark Scooter Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie

These brands have been household names for generations and continue to be popular with kids today. Whether it’s a twist on a classic, or a fresh new way to play with beloved icons, these toys are tops with kids: Entertainment Properties: Toys that enable kids to play with

their favorite characters from movies and television are all the rage.

Here are the characters – in toy form – that kids will be buddying-up

with off-screen: Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity (Walmart exclusive) Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On (Walmart exclusive) Paw Patrol Fire Truck Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset (Walmart exclusive) PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset

Toys that enable kids to play with their favorite characters from movies and television are all the rage. Here are the characters – in toy form – that kids will be buddying-up with off-screen: Collectibles: Few things can replace the sheer joy of

discovering a surprise toy inside a mystery box. Kids may not know

what they’re going to find, but that’s the delight! And, be sure

they’ll want to collect them all: New product from Hatchimal, hatching Oct. 5 Little Live Pets Wrapples LOL Surprise House Lost Kitties Moj Moj Claw Machine Fingerlings Hugs Num Nom Silly Shakers Maker PikMi Pops Super Flip Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg Treasure X Single Pack

Few things can replace the sheer joy of discovering a surprise toy inside a mystery box. Kids may not know what they’re going to find, but that’s the delight! And, be sure they’ll want to collect them all: Innovative Items: The future is here! As kids embark on new

adventures, these innovative toys offer uncharted areas of play: Air Hogs Supernova All Star Hover Board (Walmart exclusive) Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car Kumi Kreator Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy Polaris 1.5 RC (Walmart exclusive) Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro Rideamals Scout Interactive Pony (Walmart exclusive) STEM Jr. Wonder Lab Terra Sect RC Trail Buster RC (Walmart exclusive) VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk Zoom Tubes Car Trax

The future is here! As kids embark on new adventures, these innovative toys offer uncharted areas of play:

Customers can shop for Top Rated by Kids toys in stores and online by

visiting Walmart’s brand new Top Rated by Kids shopping experience at Walmart.com/topratedbykids.

To ensure customers get the toys they want now through Christmas,

Walmart’s layaway service will open on August 31, offering customers the

opportunity to pay off items throughout the season. The Top Rated by

Kids top 40 toys list, along with thousands of other items in Walmart

stores are available to reserve on layaway accounts.

For more information on the Top Rated by Kids top toys list, visit Walmart.com/topratedbykids.

For press materials, visit America’s

Bestest Toy Shop.

