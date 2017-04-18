Lutron Announces Alliance with Google Home to Power Home Lighting Systems Using Voice-Activated Google Assistant

Wondering If You Left Your Lights On? Just Ask Google

COOPERSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lutron

Electronics today announced a new integration with Google Home that

allows homeowners to easily control their Lutron Caséta

Wireless, RadioRA

2 and HomeWorks

QS lighting systems using the Google Assistant, offering greater

flexibility and peace of mind. Now –with a few words– you can have

hands-free assistance controlling lights in your connected home, whether

you’re in your living room relaxing on the couch, or out of town on

vacation.

“Lutron continues to work with best-in-class companies to enhance our

customers’ connected home experience. This latest integration with the

Google Assistant reinforces Lutron’s leadership in the connected home

space,” said Ed Blair, Senior Vice-President at Lutron Electronics.

“With Google Home’s voice-powered Google Assistant, customers can

interact with and direct their connected homes easier than ever, and for

today’s busy families, this service is invaluable.”

Google Home, a voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant,

allows you to take advantage of Google’s rich history in search by

asking it any range of questions; you can also stream music and manage

everyday tasks – and now, with Lutron’s new alliance, you can easily

control lighting throughout the house. Getting your home party-ready

when you have your hands full preparing dinner is as simple as saying,

“Ok, Google, play my party playlist” and follow it up by “Ok, Google,

dim the family room lights.” Your connected home will do the rest. In

addition to controlling lights anywhere in the house with a simple

request to the Google Assistant, you can ask Google if a particular

light is on. The Google Assistant will respond and react in real time,

allowing homeowners to control lights anywhere in the house.

In addition to Google Home, the Google Assistant is accessible on Pixel

(a phone by Google, and the first with the Google Assistant built in),

select Android phones and Android Wear. With this on-the-go control, you

can calm your worries of leaving the lights on and ask, “Ok, Google, are

my lights on?” And when returning home, telling the Google Assistant

“Ok, Google, turn on the living room lights,” means you can have a

bright home waiting for you when you arrive at night. And making your

home look lived in even when you’re away on vacation is simple; just say

the word, and the Google Assistant on Google Home will automatically

adjust Lutron lights per your command.

The Google Assistant will work with Lutron’s Caséta Wireless system

(available today) via the Smart Bridge, and the RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks

QS (available in June) via the Lutron Connect Bridge. Visit CasetaWireless.com/GoogleAssistant,

Lutron.com/RadioRA2,

and Lutron.com/HomeWorksQS

for more information.

Where to Buy Caséta Wireless

Priced from $99, Caséta Wireless kits are available on Amazon.com, The

Apple Store® and Apple.com, BestBuy.com® and Best Buy® stores,

HomeDepot.com and The Home Depot® stores, Lowes.com and Lowe’s Home

Improvement centers, Magnolia® Design Centers, select Magnolia Home

Theater stores, and from local electricians, lighting showrooms,

electrical distributors and home technology professionals. The free

Lutron App for Caséta Wireless is available on Google

Play® and iTunes®.

Visit www.casetawireless.com

for more information.

Where to Buy RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS

RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS are available from authorized dealers in the

U.S. and Canada, as well as authorized dealers in select regions of

Central and South America. Some components are also available in Europe.

Visit www.lutron.com/wheretobuy

to locate an authorized dealer.

Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS enables dimming of

incandescent, halogen, dimmable CFL and dimmable LED bulbs – visit the Lutron

LED Control Center of Excellence for more information about

compatible bulbs.

About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com)

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg,

Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to lighting management systems

for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving

products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron

products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or

approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year.

The company’s early inventions— including the first solid-state

electronic dimmer invented by Lutron’s founder, Joel Spira—are now at

the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Apple®, iTunes® and The Apple Store® are trademarks of Apple Inc.,

registered in the U.S. and other countries.

registered in the U.S. and other countries. The App Store℠ is a Service Mark of Apple Inc.

Best Buy® and BestBuy.com® are trademarks of Best Buy and its

affiliated companies.

affiliated companies. Google Play® is a registered trademark of Google Inc.

Hunter® is a trademark of Hunter Fan Company.

Magnolia® is a trademark of Best Buy.

The Home Depot® is a registered trademark of Home Depot Product

Authority, LLC (“HDPA”)

