Media Alert: Behind-the-Scenes at Times Square 2016 and Live New Year’s Eve Event Coverage

Behind-the-Scenes, Pre-Event Coverage of Times Square 2016

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pre-New Year’s Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the

“2016” numerals atop of One Times Square; the assembly and lighting of

the New Year’s Eve Ball; Good Riddance Day; Confetti Test; and other

preparations.

Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD

broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast

and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Download access at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/nye-media-kit/index.aspx.

FEED #1: LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2016

Live

coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive

panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and

natural sounds of the revelers. Highlights include the lighting and

raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns,

activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical

performances (including Jessie J’s performance of John Lennon’s

“Imagine” and singer-songwriter Daya), a Military Salute medley by the

USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York

City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop.

This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media

organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their

use in creating television programming relating to the event. Additional

information, including a schedule of events and talent (TBA), is

available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.

NORTH AMERICAN FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD AND SD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 5:55

p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

VIA SATELLITE IN HD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 10:00

p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

INTERNATIONAL FEED:

VIA SATELLITE IN SD 16 X 9: Wednesday, December 31, 2015 11:45

p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

(January 1, 2016 0445-0515 GMT)

Complete technical information available on-line at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/pool-feed-info/index.aspx#.Urymg2RDtUs.

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2016

http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.

OFFICIAL TIMES SQUARE 2016 MOBILE APPs FREE FOR APPLE AND ANDROID

DEVICES

http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/app/index.aspx

For more information on the satellite/fiber feeds, please contact

Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us).

Media and Press information on the event is available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/index.aspx.

Contacts

Splash PR for Countdown Entertainment

Shelley Kapitulik,

203-898-1501

shelley@splashpr.us