Media Alert: Behind-the-Scenes at Times Square 2016 and Live New Year’s Eve Event Coverage

Behind-the-Scenes, Pre-Event Coverage of Times Square 2016
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pre-New Year’s Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the
“2016” numerals atop of One Times Square; the assembly and lighting of
the New Year’s Eve Ball; Good Riddance Day; Confetti Test; and other
preparations.
Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD
broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast
and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.
Download access at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/nye-media-kit/index.aspx.
FEED #1: LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2016
Live
coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive
panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and
natural sounds of the revelers. Highlights include the lighting and
raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns,
activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical
performances (including Jessie J’s performance of John Lennon’s
“Imagine” and singer-songwriter Daya), a Military Salute medley by the
USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York
City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop.
This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media
organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their
use in creating television programming relating to the event. Additional
information, including a schedule of events and talent (TBA), is
available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.
NORTH AMERICAN FEED:
VIA FIBER IN HD AND SD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 5:55
p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST
VIA SATELLITE IN HD: Wednesday, December 31, 2015; 10:00
p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST
INTERNATIONAL FEED:
VIA SATELLITE IN SD 16 X 9: Wednesday, December 31, 2015 11:45
p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST
(January 1, 2016 0445-0515 GMT)
Complete technical information available on-line at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/pool-feed-info/index.aspx#.Urymg2RDtUs.
EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2016
http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.
OFFICIAL TIMES SQUARE 2016 MOBILE APPs FREE FOR APPLE AND ANDROID
DEVICES
http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/app/index.aspx
For more information on the satellite/fiber feeds, please contact
Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us).
Media and Press information on the event is available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/for-mediapress/index.aspx.
