P&G to Webcast Presentation from the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2016

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–David S. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jon R.

Moeller, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company

(NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New

York Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Thursday, February 18, 2016 at 9:15

a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com,

beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

