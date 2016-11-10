Sallie Mae Thanks Veterans and Honors Their Service with $50,000 Grant to Folds of Honor

Grant from The Sallie Mae Fund Supports Scholarships for Spouses
and Dependents of Military Servicemembers Fallen or Disabled While on
Active Duty
Company Reaffirms Commitment to Helping the Families of
Servicemembers Make College Happen
NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sallie Mae – the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college
company – will observe Veterans Day with a donation of $50,000 to Folds
of Honor, a national nonprofit organization that provides
educational scholarships to the spouses and dependent children of
servicemembers fallen or disabled while on active duty. The grant is
from The
Sallie Mae Fund, Sallie Mae’s charitable foundation.
“It is an honor to have Sallie Mae stand with us again in our mission to
provide educational scholarships,” said Major Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor
founder and F-16 fighter pilot who served three tours of duty in Iraq.
“Partners like Sallie Mae allow us to provide this support to those who
most certainly deserve it, and we can help ensure that no family is left
behind in the pursuit to protect our American freedoms.”
In addition to providing scholarship support, Sallie Mae offers a number
of resources to help military families manage student loans before,
during, and after deployment. The company has a team of specially
trained customer service representatives who work exclusively with
military families, and tips, tools, and resources are available on SallieMae.com.
Sallie Mae makes it easy for customers to request military benefits, and
goes a step further by proactively providing benefits for eligible
customers.
“We take time out on Veterans Day to pause and be mindful of the men and
women who have chosen to place service over self, but we realize we
benefit every day from the sacrifices they make to safeguard our
freedom,” said Raymond J. Quinlan, chairman and chief executive officer,
Sallie Mae. “In return, it is our privilege to help veterans and their
families benefit from higher education, and to support Folds of Honor.”
Many of Sallie Mae’s employees are current or former servicemembers, and
the company is committed to supporting them. Earlier this year, Sallie
Mae managers were recognized with the Patriot Award from the Employer
Support of the Guard and Reserve for their support of military service
member employees. Sallie Mae also formally renewed its Statement of
Support for the Guard and Reserve, pledging to give managers the tools
they need to effectively support employees who serve in the Guard and
Reserve; to encourage employment opportunities for active,
transitioning, and veteran service members; and to continually recognize
and support service members and their families in peace, in crisis, and
in war.
For more information about the benefits and resources available to
military personnel, visit SallieMae.com/military.
To speak with the dedicated customer service team for military families,
call (855) 534-2668. For more information on saving, planning, and
paying for college, visit SallieMae.com.
Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that
provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women
who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United
States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private
education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as
higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded
in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air
National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is
proud to have awarded more than 10,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as
well as in Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. For more
information or to make a donation, visit FoldsofHonor.org
or connect on Facebook
or Twitter.
Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and
paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just
around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible
personal finance, including private education loans, Upromise rewards,
scholarship search, college financial planning tools, and online retail
banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com.
Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are
not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
