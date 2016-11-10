Sallie Mae Thanks Veterans and Honors Their Service with $50,000 Grant to Folds of Honor

Grant from The Sallie Mae Fund Supports Scholarships for Spouses

and Dependents of Military Servicemembers Fallen or Disabled While on

Active Duty

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Helping the Families of

Servicemembers Make College Happen

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sallie Mae – the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college

company – will observe Veterans Day with a donation of $50,000 to Folds

of Honor, a national nonprofit organization that provides

educational scholarships to the spouses and dependent children of

servicemembers fallen or disabled while on active duty. The grant is

from The

Sallie Mae Fund, Sallie Mae’s charitable foundation.

“It is an honor to have Sallie Mae stand with us again in our mission to

provide educational scholarships,” said Major Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor

founder and F-16 fighter pilot who served three tours of duty in Iraq.

“Partners like Sallie Mae allow us to provide this support to those who

most certainly deserve it, and we can help ensure that no family is left

behind in the pursuit to protect our American freedoms.”

In addition to providing scholarship support, Sallie Mae offers a number

of resources to help military families manage student loans before,

during, and after deployment. The company has a team of specially

trained customer service representatives who work exclusively with

military families, and tips, tools, and resources are available on SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae makes it easy for customers to request military benefits, and

goes a step further by proactively providing benefits for eligible

customers.

“We take time out on Veterans Day to pause and be mindful of the men and

women who have chosen to place service over self, but we realize we

benefit every day from the sacrifices they make to safeguard our

freedom,” said Raymond J. Quinlan, chairman and chief executive officer,

Sallie Mae. “In return, it is our privilege to help veterans and their

families benefit from higher education, and to support Folds of Honor.”

Many of Sallie Mae’s employees are current or former servicemembers, and

the company is committed to supporting them. Earlier this year, Sallie

Mae managers were recognized with the Patriot Award from the Employer

Support of the Guard and Reserve for their support of military service

member employees. Sallie Mae also formally renewed its Statement of

Support for the Guard and Reserve, pledging to give managers the tools

they need to effectively support employees who serve in the Guard and

Reserve; to encourage employment opportunities for active,

transitioning, and veteran service members; and to continually recognize

and support service members and their families in peace, in crisis, and

in war.

For more information about the benefits and resources available to

military personnel, visit SallieMae.com/military.

To speak with the dedicated customer service team for military families,

call (855) 534-2668. For more information on saving, planning, and

paying for college, visit SallieMae.com.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that

provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women

who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United

States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private

education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as

higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded

in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air

National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is

proud to have awarded more than 10,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as

well as in Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. For more

information or to make a donation, visit FoldsofHonor.org

or connect on Facebook

or Twitter.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and

paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just

around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible

personal finance, including private education loans, Upromise rewards,

scholarship search, college financial planning tools, and online retail

banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com.

Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are

not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

