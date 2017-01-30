The Dayton Power & Light Foundation Awards Signature Grants totaling $670,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

More than $1.6 million in DP&L Foundation grants made to area

partners in 2016.

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dayton Power and Light Foundation today is presenting Signature

Grants to support new or innovative initiatives to nine area partner

organizations. The Signature Grants are a part of 63 contributions made

to non-profit organizations for economic development, education and

training, environmental stewardship and community sustainability

totaling $1.6 million in 2016.

The first Signature Grants were approved by the DP&L Foundation Board in

December 2013. Since then, 39 Signature Grants have been given to 18

different area non-profit organizations totaling more than $3 million.

“The DP&L Foundation grants make positive and lasting impacts to our

community’s economic vibrancy, workforce education, health and wellness,

and arts and culture. Aligned to the core philosophy of DP&L and our

employees, these contributions strengthen our continued commitment to

making a difference in the lives of our customers, their families and

the communities we serve,” said DP&L President and CEO Tom Raga.

The 2016 DP&L Foundation Signature Grant recipients are:

Daybreak – $50,000 to support Project Rescue: a campaign focused on

saving young lives and shelter operations.

Development Research Corporation – $50,000 to fund regional economic

development projects.

development projects.

development projects. Rebuilding Together Dayton – $50,000 to continue the Seasonal

Safe@Home program, which provides seasonal repairs, homeowner

education and volunteer opportunities to help low income elderly in

the Westwood neighborhood.

Goodwill Easter Seals – $50,000 to continue support of the Miami

Valley Works Program that engages the unemployed to learn skills for

the workplace enabling employment and retention.

Valley Works Program that engages the unemployed to learn skills for

the workplace enabling employment and retention.

YWCA – $50,000 to extend funding of Teen Services and Girls, Inc., and

renovations to the domestic violence shelter.

renovations to the domestic violence shelter.

renovations to the domestic violence shelter. American Red Cross Dayton Area – $75,000 to support local emergency

and disaster relief services in the Dayton, Northern Miami Valley,

Clinton County and Mason County, Kentucky areas.

Dayton Children's Hospital – $100,000 to the Reaching New Heights

Capital Campaign for the construction of a new patient tower for

critically-ill infants, children and teens.

Capital Campaign for the construction of a new patient tower for

critically-ill infants, children and teens.

Dayton Art Institute – $105,000 for 2017 exhibitions and capital

improvements for the museum's 100 th anniversary in 2019.

improvements for the museum’s 100 th anniversary in 2019.

United Way of Greater Dayton – $140,000 to fund the Live United

24/7/365 program in the areas of education, income and health.

24/7/365 program in the areas of education, income and health.

Annually, more than 200 DP&L employees volunteer their time and talents

to local area community organizations.

Since the DP&L Foundation was founded in 1985, it has awarded $36

million in grants.

For more information about community investments made by the DP&L

Foundation, visit

