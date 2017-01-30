The Dayton Power & Light Foundation Awards Signature Grants totaling $670,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

More than $1.6 million in DP&L Foundation grants made to area
partners in 2016.
DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dayton Power and Light Foundation today is presenting Signature
Grants to support new or innovative initiatives to nine area partner
organizations. The Signature Grants are a part of 63 contributions made
to non-profit organizations for economic development, education and
training, environmental stewardship and community sustainability
totaling $1.6 million in 2016.
The first Signature Grants were approved by the DP&L Foundation Board in
December 2013. Since then, 39 Signature Grants have been given to 18
different area non-profit organizations totaling more than $3 million.
“The DP&L Foundation grants make positive and lasting impacts to our
community’s economic vibrancy, workforce education, health and wellness,
and arts and culture. Aligned to the core philosophy of DP&L and our
employees, these contributions strengthen our continued commitment to
making a difference in the lives of our customers, their families and
the communities we serve,” said DP&L President and CEO Tom Raga.
The 2016 DP&L Foundation Signature Grant recipients are:
-
Daybreak – $50,000 to support Project Rescue: a campaign focused on
saving young lives and shelter operations.
-
Development Research Corporation – $50,000 to fund regional economic
development projects.
-
Rebuilding Together Dayton – $50,000 to continue the Seasonal
Safe@Home program, which provides seasonal repairs, homeowner
education and volunteer opportunities to help low income elderly in
the Westwood neighborhood.
-
Goodwill Easter Seals – $50,000 to continue support of the Miami
Valley Works Program that engages the unemployed to learn skills for
the workplace enabling employment and retention.
-
YWCA – $50,000 to extend funding of Teen Services and Girls, Inc., and
renovations to the domestic violence shelter.
-
American Red Cross Dayton Area – $75,000 to support local emergency
and disaster relief services in the Dayton, Northern Miami Valley,
Clinton County and Mason County, Kentucky areas.
-
Dayton Children’s Hospital – $100,000 to the Reaching New Heights
Capital Campaign for the construction of a new patient tower for
critically-ill infants, children and teens.
-
Dayton Art Institute – $105,000 for 2017 exhibitions and capital
improvements for the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2019.
-
United Way of Greater Dayton – $140,000 to fund the Live United
24/7/365 program in the areas of education, income and health.
Annually, more than 200 DP&L employees volunteer their time and talents
to local area community organizations.
Since the DP&L Foundation was founded in 1985, it has awarded $36
million in grants.
For more information about community investments made by the DP&L
Foundation, visit
our website.
