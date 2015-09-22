Travelers Predict the Future of Travel: Face Recognition Technology, Hologram Personal Trainers and Underwater Hotels by 2030

Results Revealed in New Survey from Marriott Rewards Credit Card from

Chase: The Top 10 Ways Travel Will Change

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new survey unveiled today by Marriott

Rewards Credit Card from Chase asked Americans to imagine the near

future and predict what the travel experience could look like. Their top

predictions reveal some surprises.





From unique travel experiences to putting the real in virtual reality,

American travelers are mapping out a different journey by 2030:

Hologram Personal Trainers: Thirty-seven percent of travelers

think a hologram of a personal trainer will help them get their

exercise. Digital Passports and Face Recognition: Some 58 percent of

travelers surveyed believe passports could become available for

digital devices and 50 percent believe human face recognition

technology could replace passports altogether. Underwater Hotels: Among travel experiences of the future, 40

percent think underwater hotels might become more of a reality in the

next 15 years. Space Travel: Thirty-five percent of those surveyed believe

it’s a possibility to travel to a destination in space–with men more

likely to make this prediction than women (40 percent vs. 29 percent). Eco-Travel Destinations: Seventy-one percent of travelers agree

that Americans will choose “Eco-Travel” destinations for vacations. 24/7 Virtual Hotel Concierge: Sixty-one percent of travelers

believe it’s possible that hotels in the future will cater to their

guests through 24/7 virtual concierge services. Digital Payments: Over half (58 percent) of all Americans

predict smart watches and other mobile payment options will rise in

popularity for travelers. Personalized Mobile Travel Guides: Nearly half (47 percent) of

all travelers believe personalized mobile travel guides will become

available in the future. Extreme Hotel Experiences: About half of all travelers (51

percent) believe extreme hotel experiences, such as a private hut over

the ocean or taking a zip line to your treehouse will be possible. Transatlantic Trains and Flying Cars: Travelers are skeptical

that transatlantic trains (26 percent) and flying cars (24 percent)

will become travel options by 2030.

The nationwide phone survey commissioned by Marriott

Rewards Credit Card reached 1,000 travelers (18-67 years old) who

stay in a hotel at least five nights per year for business, pleasure or

both.

“From advancements in technology to new destination and experience

opportunities, the way we travel is ever evolving,” said Vibhat Nair,

general manager, Chase Card Services. “As travel becomes more advanced,

we are making it easier for travelers to earn credit card reward points

for the trips they are taking today, and to put toward their future

travel.” To align with the unique needs and preferences of travelers,

Chase offers its Marriott

Rewards Premier Credit Card, which lets travelers earn Marriott

Rewards points on all purchases, accumulate free night stays and

accelerate status. Plus, the card offers EMV chip-and-signature

technology, charges no foreign transaction fees and comes with a variety

of travel benefits.

About the Survey

This report presents the findings of a telephone survey conducted among

a nationally representative sample of 1,002 Americans, ages 18-67, who

stay in a hotel at least five nights per year for business, pleasure or

both. The survey was conducted from April 2, 2015 through April 10,

2015, and the margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent with a 95 percent

confidence level.

About Marriott

Marriott

International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is a global leading lodging

company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 4,300

properties in 81 countries and territories. Marriott International

reported revenues of nearly $14 billion in fiscal year 2014. The company

operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts

under 19 brands. For more information or reservations, please visit our

website at www.marriott.com,

and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan

Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with

assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly

half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,

including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,

investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.

Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 5,500

branches, 18,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more

information, go to Chase.com.

