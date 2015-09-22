Travelers Predict the Future of Travel: Face Recognition Technology, Hologram Personal Trainers and Underwater Hotels by 2030

Results Revealed in New Survey from Marriott Rewards Credit Card from
Chase: The Top 10 Ways Travel Will Change
WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new survey unveiled today by Marriott
Rewards Credit Card from Chase asked Americans to imagine the near
future and predict what the travel experience could look like. Their top
predictions reveal some surprises.
From unique travel experiences to putting the real in virtual reality,
American travelers are mapping out a different journey by 2030:
-
Hologram Personal Trainers: Thirty-seven percent of travelers
think a hologram of a personal trainer will help them get their
exercise.
-
Digital Passports and Face Recognition: Some 58 percent of
travelers surveyed believe passports could become available for
digital devices and 50 percent believe human face recognition
technology could replace passports altogether.
-
Underwater Hotels: Among travel experiences of the future, 40
percent think underwater hotels might become more of a reality in the
next 15 years.
-
Space Travel: Thirty-five percent of those surveyed believe
it’s a possibility to travel to a destination in space–with men more
likely to make this prediction than women (40 percent vs. 29 percent).
-
Eco-Travel Destinations: Seventy-one percent of travelers agree
that Americans will choose “Eco-Travel” destinations for vacations.
-
24/7 Virtual Hotel Concierge: Sixty-one percent of travelers
believe it’s possible that hotels in the future will cater to their
guests through 24/7 virtual concierge services.
-
Digital Payments: Over half (58 percent) of all Americans
predict smart watches and other mobile payment options will rise in
popularity for travelers.
-
Personalized Mobile Travel Guides: Nearly half (47 percent) of
all travelers believe personalized mobile travel guides will become
available in the future.
-
Extreme Hotel Experiences: About half of all travelers (51
percent) believe extreme hotel experiences, such as a private hut over
the ocean or taking a zip line to your treehouse will be possible.
-
Transatlantic Trains and Flying Cars: Travelers are skeptical
that transatlantic trains (26 percent) and flying cars (24 percent)
will become travel options by 2030.
The nationwide phone survey commissioned by Marriott
Rewards Credit Card reached 1,000 travelers (18-67 years old) who
stay in a hotel at least five nights per year for business, pleasure or
both.
“From advancements in technology to new destination and experience
opportunities, the way we travel is ever evolving,” said Vibhat Nair,
general manager, Chase Card Services. “As travel becomes more advanced,
we are making it easier for travelers to earn credit card reward points
for the trips they are taking today, and to put toward their future
travel.” To align with the unique needs and preferences of travelers,
Chase offers its Marriott
Rewards Premier Credit Card, which lets travelers earn Marriott
Rewards points on all purchases, accumulate free night stays and
accelerate status. Plus, the card offers EMV chip-and-signature
technology, charges no foreign transaction fees and comes with a variety
of travel benefits.
About the Survey
This report presents the findings of a telephone survey conducted among
a nationally representative sample of 1,002 Americans, ages 18-67, who
stay in a hotel at least five nights per year for business, pleasure or
both. The survey was conducted from April 2, 2015 through April 10,
2015, and the margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent with a 95 percent
confidence level.
About Marriott
Marriott
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is a global leading lodging
company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 4,300
properties in 81 countries and territories. Marriott International
reported revenues of nearly $14 billion in fiscal year 2014. The company
operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts
under 19 brands. For more information or reservations, please visit our
website at www.marriott.com,
and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan
Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with
assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly
half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,
including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,
investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.
Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 5,500
branches, 18,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more
information, go to Chase.com.
