Twitch Announces TwitchCon 2016 Tickets Now Available, Featured Broadcasters, and the Return of the H1Z1 Invitational

Twitchcon.com now lists dozens of featured broadcasters
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twitch,
the world’s leading social video platform and community for gamers,
today announced the latest news for TwitchCon 2016, including ticket
availability and the return of the H1Z1 Invitational, the first
of many events slated for the conference. Among the latest information
added to Twitchcon.com
are ticket pricing, a list of featured broadcasters scheduled to
participate in events, a detailed TwitchCon 2016 FAQ, and hotel booking
information.
TwitchCon 2016 Super Early Bird tickets are now on sale with ticket
pricing below and detailed descriptions at Twitchcon.com:
|
Ticket Type
|
Super Early Bird
|
Early Bird
|
Regular
|3-Day Pass
|$127
|$143
|$159
|Friday only*
|$39
|$44
|$49
|Saturday only
|$63
|$71
|$79
|Sunday only
|$55
|$62
|$69
|3-Day Industry Pass
|$319
|$359
|$399
|
3-Day Partner Pass
|
$127
|—
|—
|
* Visit Twitchcon.com for special hours
This year TwitchCon is introducing the Industry Pass for attendees
involved in the development, publishing and/or promotion of products and
services that cater to the Twitch community. This ticket includes access
to the expo hall, the industry/Partner pre-show, all industry track
panels, and an industry networking party.
In addition to ticket ordering information, Twitchcon.com now showcases
dozens of featured broadcasters. These special guests represent a broad
swath of games and genres, including artists from Twitch Creative, all
of which will be taking part in attendee-facing events at TwitchCon
2016. Beyond the biggest names in North America, fans can expect to meet
featured broadcasters from Europe, including Sacriel,
B0aty,
and InTheLittleWood
from United Kingdom, sp4zie
from Sweden, Gronkh
from Germany, and MissCoookiez
from Latvia.
Returning to TwitchCon for its second year is Daybreak™’s H1Z1
Invitational. In this spectator-friendly, fast-paced tournament
event, participants compete in large-scale PvP shooter spectacles of
skill and wit, where everyone must fight to the death to stand alone at
the top of the podium. At last year’s inaugural H1Z1 Invitational,
more than 356K unique viewers tuned in to watch 60 of the most popular
broadcasters and players compete in Battle Royale matches to win their
share of over $173,000 in prize money.
Daybreak is kicking off their Road to TwitchCon with King of the Kill™
livestreams from PAX East all weekend long from 4/23-4/24. Fans can tune
in to watch some of their favorite participants from last year’s
Invitational fight it out in intense Battle Royale matches. Visit the
game’s website
and follow King of the Kill on Twitter
where they will be revealing information about the prize pool,
competitors, community contests, on-site TwitchCon qualifiers, and more
throughout the summer.
TwitchCon 2016 will take place September 30-October 2 at the San Diego
Convention Center in San Diego, CA. To assist with accommodations,
Twitch has negotiated travel discounts and secured a limited number of
reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center. Since rooms at the
group rate are limited and available on a first-come, first-served
basis, book early for the best selection and price through Twitch’s online
booking system.
