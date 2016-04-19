Twitch Announces TwitchCon 2016 Tickets Now Available, Featured Broadcasters, and the Return of the H1Z1 Invitational

Twitchcon.com now lists dozens of featured broadcasters

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twitch,

the world’s leading social video platform and community for gamers,

today announced the latest news for TwitchCon 2016, including ticket

availability and the return of the H1Z1 Invitational, the first

of many events slated for the conference. Among the latest information

added to Twitchcon.com

are ticket pricing, a list of featured broadcasters scheduled to

participate in events, a detailed TwitchCon 2016 FAQ, and hotel booking

information.

TwitchCon 2016 Super Early Bird tickets are now on sale with ticket

pricing below and detailed descriptions at Twitchcon.com:

Ticket Type Super Early Bird Early Bird Regular 3-Day Pass $127 $143 $159 Friday only* $39 $44 $49 Saturday only $63 $71 $79 Sunday only $55 $62 $69 3-Day Industry Pass $319 $359 $399 3-Day Partner Pass $127 — — * Visit Twitchcon.com for special hours

This year TwitchCon is introducing the Industry Pass for attendees

involved in the development, publishing and/or promotion of products and

services that cater to the Twitch community. This ticket includes access

to the expo hall, the industry/Partner pre-show, all industry track

panels, and an industry networking party.

In addition to ticket ordering information, Twitchcon.com now showcases

dozens of featured broadcasters. These special guests represent a broad

swath of games and genres, including artists from Twitch Creative, all

of which will be taking part in attendee-facing events at TwitchCon

2016. Beyond the biggest names in North America, fans can expect to meet

featured broadcasters from Europe, including Sacriel,

B0aty,

and InTheLittleWood

from United Kingdom, sp4zie

from Sweden, Gronkh

from Germany, and MissCoookiez

from Latvia.

Returning to TwitchCon for its second year is Daybreak™’s H1Z1

Invitational. In this spectator-friendly, fast-paced tournament

event, participants compete in large-scale PvP shooter spectacles of

skill and wit, where everyone must fight to the death to stand alone at

the top of the podium. At last year’s inaugural H1Z1 Invitational,

more than 356K unique viewers tuned in to watch 60 of the most popular

broadcasters and players compete in Battle Royale matches to win their

share of over $173,000 in prize money.

Daybreak is kicking off their Road to TwitchCon with King of the Kill™

livestreams from PAX East all weekend long from 4/23-4/24. Fans can tune

in to watch some of their favorite participants from last year’s

Invitational fight it out in intense Battle Royale matches. Visit the

game’s website

and follow King of the Kill on Twitter

where they will be revealing information about the prize pool,

competitors, community contests, on-site TwitchCon qualifiers, and more

throughout the summer.

TwitchCon 2016 will take place September 30-October 2 at the San Diego

Convention Center in San Diego, CA. To assist with accommodations,

Twitch has negotiated travel discounts and secured a limited number of

reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center. Since rooms at the

group rate are limited and available on a first-come, first-served

basis, book early for the best selection and price through Twitch’s online

booking system.

To receive TwitchCon-specific updates, follow the TwitchCon Twitter

feed and sign up for the newsletter at Twitchcon.com.

For general company news, visit the Twitch blog,

Twitter

feed, and Facebook

page. Social links: @Twitch, @TwitchCon, @TwitchCreates, #Twitch and

#TwitchCon2016.

For TwitchCon 2016 sales inquiries contact: exhibitors@twitchcon.com.

