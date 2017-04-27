Johnny Depp sorprende a fans en Disney disfrazado como Jack Sparrow

Last one 🖤☠️❤️🙌🏻😍 On my drive home last night I think I finally came out of shock and balled my eyes out cause omg Johnny Depp is such a Legend ❤️🖤❤️ Still can't believe it! I'm so happy I was able to experience this, he is my favorite. Totally fan girled lol. I'm so happy 😭🖤 Okay, now back to your regular scheduled feed lol. #johnnydepp #captainjacksparrow #disneyland #piratesofthecaribbean #deadmentellnotales #hesmyfavorite #blessed

A post shared by Jessica Nicole🎀 (@jesskanicole_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:21am PDT