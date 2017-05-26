Instagram elimina videos de Dayanara Torres por culpa de Luis Fonsi

Dayanara Torres, la ex de Marc Anthony, se ha convertido en una estrella de Instagram, debido a que ha encontrado en dicha plataforma el vehículo perfecto para compartir con todos sus rutinas de ejercicio y así motivar a todos a ponerse en forma, sin necesidad de salir de casa.
WEEKEND WORKOUT I REALLY worked my upper body & core w this routine. Definitely feeling the burn. 3 sets of 12 reps. 🌺🌺🌺 EJERCICIOS DE FIN DE SEMANA. Trabajando la parte de arriba del cuerpo! Estos Quemannnnn!!!🔥 . 🏋🏽♀️ @sarahkoudouzian 🎶 Escápate Conmigo – @wisin @ozunapr #weekend #fitmom #fitmoms #workout #exercise #fitspo #fitnessmotivation HAPPY SUNDAY☀️
Sin embargo, el pasado jueves, quienes ya se acostumbraban a revisar a diario el perfil de Dayanara para ver uno de sus nuevos videos se sorprendieron al darse cuenta que Instagram eliminó las últimas publicaciones realizadas, y todo “por culpa” de Luis Fonsi.
¿Y qué tiene que ver el intérprete de “Despacito” en este tema?
Resulta ser que en su última rutina de ejercicio, Torres se entrenó teniendo como música de fondo esta canción de Fonsi, hecho que alguien reportó a quienes manejan dicha red social y por ende, tuvieron que remover estos videos “por violar derechos de autor de los terceros”.
Al enterarse de dicha situación, la también modelo alzó la voz y envió a todos sus fans un mensaje en donde les explicaba la situación, asegurando que lo que hace es por el bien de muchos y que con la música que ella pone, no está haciendo negocio alguno.
To ALL my AMAZING followers! —INSTAGRAM has taken off 2 of my "workout" videos coz of a "third party" reported that the content infringes or otherwise violates their right. 💕✨💕✨💕 We try to EMPOWER WOMEN to feel better & be healthier, exercising at home (specially full-time moms who otherwise cant hit the gym) OR women w full-time jobs, working all day & go home to care for their families. 💕✨💕✨💕 We try to make it fun, We use stuff around the house, We choose the greatest songs out there,coz we absolutely love them I don't gain from this, Ive purchased each song, I acknowledge each song title & tag the singer, Some of the artists have written, "liked" & reposted our videos… 💕✨💕✨💕 If there should be a problem it should not allow us to post at the moment. 🕊LUCKILY I have saved all of my video footages & I promise I will post again (w a different song or no song at all). 💕✨💕✨💕 These videos DO take TIME, preparation, editing, the comments are also thought out to inspire & explain each of the exercises each week. ✨ I will try to re-write those comments (as those are gone for good now). But I am committed to keep posting & inspire all women who graciously have followed me & want to continue to keep working on having great health & feel better about themselves. #empoweringwomen #fitmoms #moms #takingcareofus @sarahkoudouzian #instagram #theyareontous 🤔 who is this #thirdparty ??? No more #despacito 😢@luisfonsi @daddyyankee