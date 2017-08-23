Lista de todo lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en septiembre 2017

Netflix reveló la lista completa de todas las series y películas que llegan a la plataforma digital durante el mes de septiembre.
Entre los títulos que se podrán disfrutar en el servicio se encuentran películas latinas como “Amores perros” y “City of God”, al igual que productos de Disney como “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mulan”, y “Hercules”.
Disney había anunciado que retiraría sus títulos de la plataforma para lanzar la propia en un futuro. Por el momento esto no va a suceder, así es que es la ocasión perfecta para verlas de nuevo antes de que las retiren nuevamente.
1 de septiembre
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
2 de septiembre
Vincent N Roxxy
4 de septiembre
Graduation
5 de septiembre
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
6 de septiembre
A Good American
Hard Tide
7 de septiembre
The Blacklist: Season 4
8 de septiembre
#realityhigh (Netflix Original)
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Walking Dead: Season 7
9 de septiembre
Portlandia: Season 7
11 de septiembre
The Forgotten
12 de septiembre
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)
13 de septiembre
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
14 de septiembre
Disney’s Pocahontas
15 de septiembre
American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original)
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)
Rumble
Strong Island (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
18 de septiembre
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
19 de septiembre
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)
Love, Sweat and Tears
20 de septiembre
Carol
21 de septiembre
Gotham: Season 3
22 de septiembre
Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Samaritan
23 de septiembre
Alien Arrival
25 de septiembre
Dark Matter: Season 3
26 de septiembre
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
27 de septiembre
Absolutely Anything
29 de septiembre
Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)
Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
30 de septiembre
Murder Maps: Season 3