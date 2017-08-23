Lista de todo lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en septiembre 2017

Títulos de Disney llegan a la plataforma digital, así como una nueva temporada de "Club de Cuervos"

Netflix reveló la lista completa de todas las series y películas que llegan a la plataforma digital durante el mes de septiembre.

Entre los títulos que se podrán disfrutar en el servicio se encuentran películas latinas como “Amores perros” y “City of God”, al igual que productos de Disney como “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mulan”, y “Hercules”.

Disney había anunciado que retiraría sus títulos de la plataforma para lanzar la propia en un futuro. Por el momento esto no va a suceder, así es que es la ocasión perfecta para verlas de nuevo antes de que las retiren nuevamente.

1 de septiembre

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

2 de septiembre

Vincent N Roxxy

4 de septiembre

Graduation

5 de septiembre

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

6 de septiembre

A Good American

Hard Tide

7 de septiembre

The Blacklist: Season 4

8 de septiembre

#realityhigh (Netflix Original)

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Walking Dead: Season 7

9 de septiembre

Portlandia: Season 7

11 de septiembre

The Forgotten

12 de septiembre

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)

13 de septiembre

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

14 de septiembre

Disney’s Pocahontas

15 de septiembre

American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

18 de septiembre

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

19 de septiembre

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)

Love, Sweat and Tears

20 de septiembre

Carol

21 de septiembre

Gotham: Season 3

22 de septiembre

Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Samaritan

23 de septiembre

Alien Arrival

25 de septiembre

Dark Matter: Season 3

26 de septiembre

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

27 de septiembre

Absolutely Anything

29 de septiembre

Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)

Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

30 de septiembre

Murder Maps: Season 3