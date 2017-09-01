Actriz porno casi muere en accidente; hoy comparte el increíble antes y después

La actriz porno Clorisa Briggs, mejor conocida como “Madison Ivy”, recordó el martirio que vivió en 2015 cuando fue atropellada por un conductor irresponsable.
La alemana, con más de un millón de seguidores en Instagram, quedó con su columna fracturada y desgarro abdominal.
For anyone who doesn't know, I won't be posting stuff for a while. I was the passager in a car accident about 10 days ago, I've been in the hospital ever since. I fractured my spine and tore my stomach open, it's going to be a long slow road to recovery. I can still move my legs luckily, but i will be off my feet for a month maybe 2, maybe longer we are still unsure. All things happen for a reason and I am just happy to be alive. Live life, love, rave and just know even when life is hard you have love of good people around you. #spreadloveandpositivity #SmileMore
Por medio de una publicación en la citada red acompañada de fotos que muestran el antes y el después del accidente, la actriz, de 28 años, dijo que sobrevivió por meses sin ingerir alimentos ni bebidas, ya que era alimentada por un tubo a través de su cadera que conectaba con su intestino bajo.
Barely a year and a half ago the photo on the Left was me… the photo on the Right is me today… Broken back fused together, I was 46 pounds & still needing multiple surgeries, wasn't allowed to eat or drink for 6 months…. It took everything I had to make it… But sometimes the most painful stories, have a happy ending. Blessed just to be here 🙏 Appreciate everything, believe in yourself. This is the first time I've ever posted a pic of how bad it really got.
This one goes out to all the people who are having a hard time, believe in yourself! I was the victim of a reckless driver, came out of nowhere slamming me into a rock… please everyone drive safe🙏 I have kept a lot of the details of my accident to myself, it was hard for me to accept at the time, that it might be the end. And if it was I wanted people to remember me as I was…On the left is me today, the right a year and a half ago… That was taken as I started to get better actually. It is possible to live without food or water for 6 months & even longer, they cut a hole in your hip, feeding in a tube. It led straight to my lower intestine, all water & food were pushed through there. My stomach, duodenum & intestines were all ripped away from each other. With no luck or hope of sewing me back together, each organ was sewn up separated while holes were cut from 6 different directions, feeding tubes into each organ replacing its functions. If that wasn't enough I had titanium rods and screws now holding together the L1-L3 of my spine. The broken back was the least severe, as for the other injuries, it was up to my own body's ability to repair. Which I found out had an 8% chance of doing so…I lived for almost 9 months with the tubes protruding from all angles. I've never experienced something so terrifying as a group of defeated looking doctors coming into the room & telling me there's nothing more they can do, to prepare for the worst. I'm still here because we never gave up, you can't spell impossible without Im Possible! 💛 #SaiyanPride
“Esto es para toda la gente que está pasando un mal momento, cree en ti”, inicia la joven en su publicación.
“Yo fui víctima de un conductor temerario que salió de no sé dónde hasta tirarme a unas rocas…por favor, manejen con precaución. Yo he mantenido para mí muchos de los detalles del accidente, fue difícil para mí aceptar en ese momento que podía ser el final”, continúa la chica.
“Yo nunca había experimentado algo tan horrible mientras un grupo de médicos venían a mi habitación y me decían que no había nada más que hacer y que preparara para lo peor. Yo sigo aquí porque nunca nos dimos por vencidos…puntualiza la joven, a quien le dijeron que tenía 8 por ciento de posibilidades de sobrevivir.
“Madison Ivy” estuvo nueve meses conectada a los tubos.