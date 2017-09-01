Actriz porno casi muere en accidente; hoy comparte el increíble antes y después

For anyone who doesn't know, I won't be posting stuff for a while. I was the passager in a car accident about 10 days ago, I've been in the hospital ever since. I fractured my spine and tore my stomach open, it's going to be a long slow road to recovery. I can still move my legs luckily, but i will be off my feet for a month maybe 2, maybe longer we are still unsure. All things happen for a reason and I am just happy to be alive. Live life, love, rave and just know even when life is hard you have love of good people around you. #spreadloveandpositivity #SmileMore

A post shared by Madison Ivy's ONLY Official IG (@420madisonivy) on Jan 25, 2015 at 4:06pm PST