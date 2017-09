Shailene Woodley criticada por hacer de menos a gente que ve televisión

@marieclaireuk and i had the chance to speak about how actions speak louder than words. vote with your $$$. it ain't sexy or flashy, but damn, it works. how can you adjust your lifestyle to properly reflect that which you believe in? thanks to the babes behind this shoot: @oliviamalone @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir @aprilhughes1 @mickeyrapkin

A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT