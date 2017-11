¿Esta angelita de Victoria’s Secret conquistó el corazón de Nick Jonas?

There are so many beautiful woman in the world, and so many hard working models casting for a coveted spot in the biggest catwalk in the world. To say I'm humbled to be included amongst these stars is an understatement. Thank you to everyone at @victoriassecret for noticing my dedication allowing me to relive my dream for the second time around 💫

