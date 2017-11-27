Celebridades “trolean” a Donald Trump por mentir sobre ser personaje del año

Una gran número de celebridades, desde comediantes hasta atletas, salieron a tomarse este domingo las redes sociales para trolear y burlarse del presidente Donald Trump por su afirmación de que había rechazado el Premio a la persona del año de la revista Time.
En el tweet original de Trump, él dijo que “decidió no hacerlo” luego de ser contactado por la revista diciendo que probablemente iba a ganar pero que necesitarían una entrevista y una sesión de fotos.
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de noviembre de 2017
De inmediato la revista time desmintió al presidente.
Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said “no problem”, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) 25 de noviembre de 2017
Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) 24 de noviembre de 2017
.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) 25 de noviembre de 2017
They contacted me last week and said, “It’s fine, we don’t need a photoshoot.” pic.twitter.com/OqNGyI7xIj
— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) 25 de noviembre de 2017
@TIME The man of the year this year should be the WOMEN who came out against Harvey Weinstein.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 24 de noviembre de 2017