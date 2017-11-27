Celebridades “trolean” a Donald Trump por mentir sobre ser personaje del año

Trump dijo que la revista Time le había ofrecido ser el personaje del año, la prestigiosa publicación lo negó

Una gran número de celebridades, desde comediantes hasta atletas, salieron a tomarse este domingo las redes sociales para trolear y burlarse del presidente Donald Trump por su afirmación de que había rechazado el Premio a la persona del año de la revista Time.

En el tweet original de Trump, él dijo que “decidió no hacerlo” luego de ser contactado por la revista diciendo que probablemente iba a ganar pero que necesitarían una entrevista y una sesión de fotos.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 de noviembre de 2017

De inmediato la revista time desmintió al presidente.

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said “no problem”, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) 25 de noviembre de 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) 24 de noviembre de 2017

.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) 25 de noviembre de 2017