Fotos: Tyra Banks deleita con sus curvas posando para Paper Magazine

@TyraBanks is Fierce as a Tyger for #BreakTheInternet 🐯 Click the link in bio to see the jaw-dropping transformation on papermag.com 🐾 📷 @vijatm / Transformation GIF by @maneality Creative Direction & Styling by @bcompleted Hair by @kimblehaircare Makeup by @valentefrazierartistry Airbrush Makeup by @airbrushhero Prosthetics by @jerryconstantinefx Nails by @nails_by_yoko

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:21am PST