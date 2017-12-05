FOTOS: Curvilíneas mujeres paran el tráfico en Times Square

Este fin de semana, Times Square se llenó de “curvas”.
Un grupo de mujeres, la mayoría de talla grande, llegó hasta la popular zona en el centro de Manhattan para reinvindicar la belleza de sus cuerpos y enviar un mensaje de empoderamiento desde la “capital del mundo”.
En esta pasarela lo menos que importa es la celulitis y las estrías; importa la confianza y el amor propio.
Con una crítica directa a la empresa de lencería Victoria’s Secret – que contrata solo a modelos delgadas –, las participantes buscan que “aquellas que se sientan mal con sus propios cuerpos y rostros al ver el famoso espectáculo de Victoria’s Secret encuentren otros referentes y abrazen la diversidad”.
“Sí, hacía frío; sí, era aterrador, pero nuestra cálida energía nos hizo avanzar y mostrarnos en un escaparate inolvidable. Queremos que todas las mujeres se sientan fortalecidas, fuertes, hermosas. Ningún medio de comunicación debe dictarte cuáles son tus defectos y cómo debes cambiar”, agregó en su cuenta de Instragram la activista del movimiento “body positive” y organizadora del evento, Khrystiana.
El desfile fue bautizado como “La Pasarela Real” (TheRealCatwalk).
These women by @ianwarrenphoto #theREALcatwalk . Although about half of confirmed to walk women were not able to show up this Time, i hope that this was an important statement . Sure , maybe some of you can’t relate to some of these women. It’s okay, the world of Fashion and media is changing to where everyone feels included and YES beautiful Because you are. Endless gratitude to all Models, volunteers ,photographers and videographers who made This dream reality. And @paigedavino, star, show opener , supermodel who came up with the idea to do it at this very perfect time! You helped so many women from all of the world – true angel! ❤
Did we freeze our bones? – YES. Was it worth it? – ABSOLUTELY 💯 % YES !!!!! 😀 A lot of Love was coming to and from Times Square this Saturday to keep us motivated and happy !!! #therealcatwalk by @abbeydrucker #womenempowerment last shot @aperture_imaging #diversity #allwomen #womensmarch #girlboss #sisterlylove #sisterhood #humanfamily #activist #bodypositive #bodylove
I drew wings on #therealcatwalk models NOT as an anti Victoria’s secret statement! These colorful wings purely suggest that any woman can feel like a REAL LIFE DREAM ANGEL :))) drawn in Ig stories on photos taken by @bitcreate thanks so much again !!!!!! #diversity #angels #womensmarch #womenempowerment #girlgang #everybodyisbeautiful #oneworld #sisterhood
#theREALcatwalk 2017! And so it happened! I want to express my gratitude to all women who walked for ALL WOMEN! Yes it was cold, yes it was terrifying but our warm energy had us going and we put up unforgettable showcase! We Want all women to feel empowered, strong, beautiful! No media should dictate to you what’s wrong with you and how you should change. YOUR body knows best what you need and it already deserves to be your closest loving friend! WOMEN we love you! Thanks for driving from far away, FLYiNG from far away for this event And many thanks for watching us live from so many countries! Xoxoxoxo — more images and videos are coming soon —— khrystyana pics by @bitcreate and last Polaroid by @aceofny_ by @ #inclusive #bodylove #loveyourself #diversity #oneworld