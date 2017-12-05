FOTOS: Curvilíneas mujeres paran el tráfico en Times Square

Una provocación necesaria...
Foto: (Instagram / khrystyana)
Por: Redacción

Este fin de semana, Times Square se llenó de “curvas”.

Un grupo de mujeres, la mayoría de talla grande, llegó hasta la popular zona en el centro de Manhattan para reinvindicar la belleza de sus cuerpos y enviar un mensaje de empoderamiento desde la “capital del mundo”.

En esta pasarela lo menos que importa es la celulitis y las estrías; importa la confianza y el amor propio.

Con una crítica directa a la empresa de lencería Victoria’s Secret – que contrata solo a modelos delgadas –, las participantes buscan que “aquellas que se sientan mal con sus propios cuerpos y rostros al ver el famoso espectáculo de Victoria’s Secret encuentren otros referentes y abrazen la diversidad”.

“Sí, hacía frío; sí, era aterrador, pero nuestra cálida energía nos hizo avanzar y mostrarnos en un escaparate inolvidable. Queremos que todas las mujeres se sientan fortalecidas, fuertes, hermosas. Ningún medio de comunicación debe dictarte cuáles son tus defectos y cómo debes cambiar”, agregó en su cuenta de Instragram la activista del movimiento “body positive” y organizadora del evento, Khrystiana.

El desfile fue bautizado como “La Pasarela Real” (TheRealCatwalk).

Did we freeze our bones? – YES. Was it worth it? – ABSOLUTELY 💯 % YES !!!!! 😀 A lot of Love was coming to and from Times Square this Saturday to keep us motivated and happy !!! #therealcatwalk by @abbeydrucker #womenempowerment last shot @aperture_imaging #diversity #allwomen #womensmarch #girlboss #sisterlylove #sisterhood #humanfamily #activist #bodypositive #bodylove

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on

PART IV “final formation” by @abbeydrucker #theREALcatwalk #womenempowerment #runway #allwomen #bodypositive #bodylove #inclusion #diversity #oneworld

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on

PART III “pyramid” by @abbeydrucker #theREALcatwalk#diversity #inclusion #everybodyisbeautiful #forwomen #womenempowerment

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on

PART II “The Real Cat Walk” by @abbeydrucker #theREALcatwalk #allwomen #loveyourbody #diversity #inclusion #womenempowerment

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on

#theREALcatwalk 2017! And so it happened! I want to express my gratitude to all women who walked for ALL WOMEN! Yes it was cold, yes it was terrifying but our warm energy had us going and we put up unforgettable showcase! We Want all women to feel empowered, strong, beautiful! No media should dictate to you what’s wrong with you and how you should change. YOUR body knows best what you need and it already deserves to be your closest loving friend! WOMEN we love you! Thanks for driving from far away, FLYiNG from far away for this event And many thanks for watching us live from so many countries! Xoxoxoxo — more images and videos are coming soon —— khrystyana pics by @bitcreate and last Polaroid by @aceofny_ by @ #inclusive #bodylove #loveyourself #diversity #oneworld

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on

