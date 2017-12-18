Bella Hadid ‘enciende’ Instagram con sexy video para Love Magazine

La modelo Bella Hadid, de 21 años, hizo ver las estrellas a sus fans en el video número 18 del calendario de adviento de la revista “Love“, en el cual aparece en un sexy y festivo juego de lencería rojo golpeando una llanta con un mazo.
Entre lluvia y martillazos, la joven Bella lució su espectacular figura, que ya había presumido en la pasarela de Victoria’s Secret, pero esta vez también demostró su fuerza empujando y golpeado una llanta de trailer.
“Hola, soy Bella y hoy es día de martillo“, dijo Hadid “me encanta golpear llantas por diversión“.
La modelo, hermana menor Gigi Hadid, uso lencería de la marca Agent Provocateur, valorada en alrededor de $314 dólares.
La serie de videos de este año, dirigidos por Phil Poynter, pretenden ser un motor de empoderamiento, mostrando la belleza de distintas modelos al mismo tiempo que se deja claro su gran fuerza.
Bajo el hashtag #StayStrong, tanto Bella Hadid como el resto de modelos muestran al final del clip sus bíceps para representar su fuerza física, ya que el concepto utilizado han sido los deportes.
Más modelos han participado este mes en el calendario como la hermana de Bella, Gigi Hadid, Doutzen Kroes, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio, Teyana Taylor, Stella Maxwell y Barbara Palvin.
