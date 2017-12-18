Mia Khalifa despide el 2017… al estilo Mia Khalifa

En la ducha, con champaña y poca ropa

Mia Khalifa celebra el fin de año.
Foto: Instagram, Mia Khalifa
Por: Redacción

Termina el 2017 y Mia Khalifa está lista para despedirlo.

La exactriz pornográfica compartió en su cuenta de Instagram parte de una sesión fotográfica conmemorativa de estas fechas de fiestas. En su baño, vestida con ropa interior, destapó una botella de champaña entre risas y su habitual sensualidad.

“Esperen a ver mi nueva sesión de fotos… Gracias por llamarme valiente por beber champaña”, escribió al confesar que odia el alcohol.

La curvilínea actriz libanesa radicada en Texas se ha mostrado muy animada con las fiestas de diciembre, incluso compartió con sus seguidores la foto del árbol de Navidad en su casa.

Aunque no han sido revelados, ha preparado sorpresas sensuales y fotos para sus más de 4.3 millones de seguidores.

En otra foto, se mostró orgullosa de su piel y sin maquillaje, posó al natural, eso sí, mostrando un generoso escote.

 

