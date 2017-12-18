Mia Khalifa despide el 2017… al estilo Mia Khalifa

Termina el 2017 y Mia Khalifa está lista para despedirlo.
La exactriz pornográfica compartió en su cuenta de Instagram parte de una sesión fotográfica conmemorativa de estas fechas de fiestas. En su baño, vestida con ropa interior, destapó una botella de champaña entre risas y su habitual sensualidad.
Wait for it… I pulled a KD 😭🤮 #bts of my Patreon shoot today!! Follow @atwes for all the amazing shots from this collab! I can’t say enough how talented he is! Thank you to @gisellegrayson for her art direction and vision! Thanks for calling me “brave” for drinking champagne when I know you really meant “lil bitch.” And thanks @jerfsolo for probably accidentally being in the background of every shot. #ItTakesAVillage #PartyFoul #IHateAlcohol
“Esperen a ver mi nueva sesión de fotos… Gracias por llamarme valiente por beber champaña”, escribió al confesar que odia el alcohol.
La curvilínea actriz libanesa radicada en Texas se ha mostrado muy animada con las fiestas de diciembre, incluso compartió con sus seguidores la foto del árbol de Navidad en su casa.
Aunque no han sido revelados, ha preparado sorpresas sensuales y fotos para sus más de 4.3 millones de seguidores.
En otra foto, se mostró orgullosa de su piel y sin maquillaje, posó al natural, eso sí, mostrando un generoso escote.
Have you clicked the link in my bio and signed up to be member of my Patreon yet??? I love doing photo shoots like these for y’all, the reception is always so wonderful! What I love even more is the private Instagram account that lets me interact with all of my patrons… helps me cut out the trolls and really respond to my true fans in the comments sections! I’ve done some fun shoots with @blaisejoseph_, but this one I’m especially proud of because of how raw it is! No makeup, no filter, no photoshop. Just me and some killer back light courtesy of @blaisejoseph_’s talented eye 😄