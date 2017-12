Emmanuel Eboué, el exjugador de Arsenal que se encuentra en la ruina

Emmanuel Eboue admits to being suicidal after a series of events;

– Lost kids & all property to his wife in divorce

– Wife handled his finances & stole most of his money

– Sleeps on a friend's mattress

– Lost his grandad (who raised him) to cancer

– Brother died in an accident pic.twitter.com/fixxnnjCpN

— Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) December 24, 2017