5 autos descontinuados que extrañaremos en 2018

Estos son solo cinco autos que no veremos más y que seguro dejarán un hueco

Guía de Regalos

5 autos descontinuados que extrañaremos en 2018
El Chevrolet SS se va por dónde vino.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

2017 fue el último año en el que varios modelos de autos estuvieron disponibles, pues a partir de 2018 serán descontinuados por sus fabricantes, por lo que varios de ellos serán extrañados.

No importa si es por causas de bajas ventas o nueva línea de diseño, pero estos vehículos no volverán a entrar a la cadena de producción, por lo que hoy recordaremos a cinco de ellos que seguro extrañaremos ver en la calle o al menos en los catálogos.

1- Mitsubishi Lancer

2- Dodge Viper

Dodge Viper ACR NEW IG WEBINAR! LEARN 9 ways YOU can make 💰 TODAY! ➖ Watch the FREE WEBINAR to get 🐺 @Wolf_Millionaire UPDATED NEW 35 PAGE Instagram GUIDE! ➖ LINK IN BIO-> 🔥 www.WolfMillionaire.com 🔥 ➖ Photo by @zerotosixtylifestyle #Dodge #Viper #DodgeViper #MadWhips

A post shared by World's Hottest Viper's (@madwhips_viper) on

3- Volkswagen Touareg

vw Touareg 2013

A post shared by Volkswagen touareg Official (@vw.touareg) on

4- Chevrolet SS

5- Jeep Patriot

➡️Tag us in a pic for a chance to be featured ⬅️ Credit :@jon_jon825

A post shared by Jeep Patriot (@thejeeppatriotpage) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Alrededor de la web

Guía de Regalos

Ahorra tiempo y dinero estas fiestas.
Haz clic aquí para ver la guía