Congreso tiene en sus manos futuro de “TPS”

BREAKING: As @POTUS pushes his narrow-minded vision of America by ending TPS for 200,000 El Salvadorians, I’m rallying support in Congress for my bill, the American Promise Act to provide TPS recipients with a path to naturalization and to #SaveTPS. https://t.co/D91IJrAQ5A

— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 8, 2018