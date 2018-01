Lucha por “tepesianos” pone los reflectores sobre empresas y trabajadores

Terminating Salvadoran TPS will affect:

-195,000 working people

-192,700 U.S.-born children

– $109.4 BILLION lost from the U.S. GDP over 10 years without these workers

UNITE HERE denounces the Trump administration's decision to terminate Salvadoran TPS.#unitehere #SaveTPS 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/LlqMVFTs7I

— UNITE HERE #SaveTPS (@unitehere) January 8, 2018