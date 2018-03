Gimnasta de élite mundial se fracturó el fémur, así fue el dramático momento

💔 Terribly sad to learn that Mao Yi has injured herself while performing a double Yurchenko at the 2018 American Cup yesterday. She was sent to hospital immediately and has undergone surgery. I have met Mao Yi in person. She is very sweet and polite. Just like Shang Chunsong, Mao Yi grew up very poor and took up the responsibility of being the bread winner of her family.

