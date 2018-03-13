Este guapo modelo era una “mujer” hace tres años

Jaime Wilson nació en el cuerpo equivocado
Este guapo modelo era una “mujer” hace tres años
La familia de Wilson se distanció de él cuando reveló su orientación sexual.
Foto: (Facebook / Jaimie Wilson)
Por: Primera Hora

A su paso cautiva miradas,  pues es un hombre guapo con un escultural cuerpo; sin embargo, hace tres años era una mujer.

El estadounidense Jaime Wilson, de 21 años, tuvo una inquietud cuando adolescente en el que se dio cuenta que nació en el cuerpo equivocado, según publicó el portal británico LGBT Unilad.

My box came from @underwearexpert 💚 Literally with how much l lose underwear this company saves my life 😂😂 they deliver underwear to your doorstep how cool is that? plus they actually send good brands and allow you to pick and choose the type of underwear you like, so it’s completely personalized for YOU. Highly recommend you guys. Click the link in my bio or head to their page and click the link in their bio to get started on getting your own personalized box! (Link will be in my bio for 24 hours)ALSO yes I’m aware l have a bubble butt 😂 🍑 – – #underwear#ftm#trans#lgbt#instagay#love#instagood#fashion#happy#follow#me#selfie#instadaily#fun#style#smile#instalike#travel#fitness#nofilter#life#beauty#instamood#instagram

A post shared by Jaimie Wilson (@tboy61915) on

🤦🏼‍♂️ When you can’t memorize your lines and get total brain shits…sometimes you just gotta laugh it off. – – #newyork#vintage#bike#newyorkcity#acting#actor#whitetshirt#smile#laugh#writing#nyc#art#photography#style#antique#ftm#trans#lgbt#instagood#photooftheday#iger

A post shared by Jaimie Wilson (@tboy61915) on

En ese entonces, por su corta edad le costaba un poco reconocer por lo que estaba pasando, pero en el 2015 decidió someterse a una transformación para dejar de ser una mujer y convertirse en hombre.

“Cuando tenía 15, estaba seguro de que era hombre, pero como nací y crecí en un hogar muy conservador y religioso, tuve que poner mi identidad y mis sentimientos a un lado hasta que pudiera hacerlo por mi cuenta. Sabía que la situación no sería buena o segura si lo revelaba siendo tan joven”, relató el joven a la página dedicada a la comunidad gay.

Relató que cuando tenía 18 años, le dijo la verdad a su familia lo que le costó que ellos se separaran de él.

“Asumir que quería cambiar de género fue el mejor y el peor día de mi vida. Echo de menos tener a mi familia en mi vida, que estén orgullosos de mí”.

A través de su cuenta  de Instagram, Wilson compartió las imágenes de su increíble cambio durante dos largos años.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Alrededor de la web

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?