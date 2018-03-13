Este guapo modelo era una “mujer” hace tres años

A su paso cautiva miradas, pues es un hombre guapo con un escultural cuerpo; sin embargo, hace tres años era una mujer.
El estadounidense Jaime Wilson, de 21 años, tuvo una inquietud cuando adolescente en el que se dio cuenta que nació en el cuerpo equivocado, según publicó el portal británico LGBT Unilad.
My box came from @underwearexpert 💚 Literally with how much l lose underwear this company saves my life 😂😂 they deliver underwear to your doorstep how cool is that? plus they actually send good brands and allow you to pick and choose the type of underwear you like, so it's completely personalized for YOU. Highly recommend you guys. Click the link in my bio or head to their page and click the link in their bio to get started on getting your own personalized box! (Link will be in my bio for 24 hours)ALSO yes I'm aware l have a bubble butt 😂 🍑
Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about unbecoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were always meant to be in the first place.
En ese entonces, por su corta edad le costaba un poco reconocer por lo que estaba pasando, pero en el 2015 decidió someterse a una transformación para dejar de ser una mujer y convertirse en hombre.
“Cuando tenía 15, estaba seguro de que era hombre, pero como nací y crecí en un hogar muy conservador y religioso, tuve que poner mi identidad y mis sentimientos a un lado hasta que pudiera hacerlo por mi cuenta. Sabía que la situación no sería buena o segura si lo revelaba siendo tan joven”, relató el joven a la página dedicada a la comunidad gay.
A year ago today I decided to cut my hair and come out! I'm now 7.5 months on T and couldn't be happier! I can't believe how fast time flies. And although coming out for me was and still is a huge struggle with family, friends, etc. it was more than worth every single second to be able to live my life as ME!
Relató que cuando tenía 18 años, le dijo la verdad a su familia lo que le costó que ellos se separaran de él.
“Asumir que quería cambiar de género fue el mejor y el peor día de mi vida. Echo de menos tener a mi familia en mi vida, que estén orgullosos de mí”.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Wilson compartió las imágenes de su increíble cambio durante dos largos años.
At first I was scared to come out as transgender because I didn't give any "signs" as people say. I looked and presented very feminine…not because I wanted to but because I felt pressured to make the people around me happy. When I first came out people tried telling me "this is not who you are" that's when I realized you are NOT who people think you are…you are who you KNOW you are.
Long overdue #transformationtuesday – – – l remember that day on the left hand side so clearly. l remember feeling so far from where l wanted to be. l know everyone says this, but truly time will pass anyway so you may as well work for what you want and start TODAY. Yeah sure it might take a long ass time, but you will get there. I'm no where near perfect, because perfect doesn't exist…but I'm HAPPY…and damn am l ever glad that l decided to work towards my goals no matter how long it's taken me.