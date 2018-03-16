Graban a presuntos policías mientras simulaban escalar uno de los prototipos del muro de Trump

Tres presuntos oficiales de California fueron captados en video mientras posaban para una fotografía en la que simulaban trepar uno de los prototipos del muro fronterizo entre Estados Unidos y México, poco después que el presidente Donald Trump acudió al lugar para revisar los proyectos.
Desde el lado mexicano de la frontera, la estudiante Jaciel Ortega captó a los agentes, que al parecer pertenecen al Departamento de Policía de San Diego (SDPD, por sus siglas en inglés), mientras bromeaban frente a uno de los prototipos y publicó el video en su cuenta de Instagram, reportó NBC 7.
I was at the border wall ‘prototypes’ today after 45’s visit. This is the shit I peeped over the wall… On a day so full of protest and pain this is what the San Diego Police Department was doing. These are the officers that are on the streets terrorizing communities of color. Seeing this was nothing new but it was a reminder to broaden how we talk about immigration policy, especially in California. So much attention is focused on 45 without acknowledging the long standing structural issues that affect immigrants in this state. California likes to distance itself as a “sanctuary state” in standing against Trump’s policies but these men were officers before 45’s inauguration and will continue to be officers after a new bobble-head takes office. California’s ‘liberal’ policy also needs to be consistently CHECKED!
El Departamento de Policía de San Diego dijo a NBC7 que acababa de enterarse del incidente y lo está investigando. Ningún oficial ha sido suspendido. El departamento dijo que está tratando de determinar dónde ocurrió el incidente.