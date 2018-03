Declaran ‘estado de emergencia’ en NJ por tormenta de nieve

NJ TRANSIT is implementing its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 on rail for today, March 21, as significant heavy, wet snow accumulation is expected throughout the state. Rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses. Find new schedule: https://t.co/tEjPuMaFwe pic.twitter.com/d6dUcmIPKv

— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 21, 2018