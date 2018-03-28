Modelo fitness nos muestra como engañar a los seguidores de Instagram

“Es solo el ángulo”.
Bajo esta premisa, una modelo fitness derrumbó los mitos de las figuras perfectas en Instagram al mostrar que lo importante, más allá de una figura exquisita, es la manera en la que se posa y sobre todo, el ángulo en el que se toma la fotografía.
Anna Victoria, una modelo que ha aparecido en varias portadas de revistas y que da consejos a través de una app para tener un cuerpo atlético, ha revelado uno de los mayores secretos de las chicas y chicos que muestran su figura.
En esta ocasión lo hace con su trasero, del cual muestra que no solamente hay que hacer una enorme cantidad de ejercicio para que se vea bien en las redes, sino que también se necesita tener una pose “antinatural”, tensar los músculos y tomar desde cierto ángulo y así engañar a quien mira.
🤷♀️ Those angles, I tell ya… 😂🍑 The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I’ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off 😝💪 . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts…plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too…there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that. . Over time, I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches”. And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches 🍑🍑😂😂 #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! 💕 www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
“Existen formas de que el cuerpo se vea 10 veces mejor en las fotos y las amo todas, me gusta el ‘Instagram booty’, pero no es mi trasero real”, escribió la modelo.