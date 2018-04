Ofrecen $20 mil de recompensa por robo de 704 libras de dinamita

UPDATE: ATF has increased its reward, offering up to $20,000 for info on the theft of approx. 704 lbs. of high explosives in Marietta, Penn. ATF, @PAStatePolice & Susquehanna Regional Police Dept. encourage anyone w/ info to call 1-888-ATF-BOMB or use the mobile Reportit app. pic.twitter.com/n92MLCntuc

— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 19, 2018