¿Lamar Odom quiere reconquistar a Khloé Kardashian tras infidelidad de Thompson?

A pesar de los escándalos de infidelidad que protagonizó su novio, Tristan Thompson, la socialité Khloé Kardashian está disfrutando al máximo su etapa como mamá y por eso está dedicada en cuerpo y alma a su pequeña hija True, pero ahora aprovechando esa situación su exesposo Lamar Odom, es el que quiere una segunda oportunidad para regresar con ella.
De acuerdo a fuentes allegadas a la socialité, declararon al sitio Hollywood Life que el exjugador de la NBA no tendría ningún inconveniente de hacerse cargo de la estrella del reality ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ y de su bebita.
“Lamar le dijo a Khloé que se siente terrible por la manera cómo Tristán la ha tratado, ya que ella merece toda la felicidad con alguien leal, que tenga integridad“, destacó la fuente.
“Lamar le prometió que el haría todo para mantenerla a ella y a su bebé felices, si ella le da otra oportunidad. Le ha dicho que nunca dejó de amarla y le pidió perdón nuevamente“, según reveló el informante a Hollywood Life.
“Le dijo que es un hombre cambiado y quiere otra oportunidad”.
Lamar y Khloé se casaron en el 2009 pero se separaron en el 2009. Su divorcio se dio en el 2013.
Su separación se debió a infidelidades por parte de él.
Por el momento Khloé se ha mantenido alejada de la escena pública luego de la publicación de los videos donde se pone de manifiesto la infidelidad de Thompson.
En uno de ellos se ve al jugador de los Cleveland Cavaliers entrar y salir de un hotel en Nueva York acompañado de una mujer.
En el segundo video se observa al jugador besar a dos mujeres en un bar.
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! 📷: Splash News #TSRExclusive
La empresaria dio a luz un día después de que fueran difundidos esos videos.
Hasta el momento, la socialité y su bebé siguen en Cleveland, en la casa de Tristan, aunque él no vive con ellas.
True Thompson nació el pasado 12 de abril, en una clínica privada de Cleveland.